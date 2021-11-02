A banner promoting the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, now hanging from a KGH building, is 23 times larger than city bylaws allow.
The jumbo sign was put up on a temporary basis but foundation officials now hope to get special permission from Kelowna city council to make similarly-sized signs permanent.
Such approval should be granted, they say in a letter to municipal planning staff, in part because KGH is "one of our city's greatest assets".
The banner, which adorns the south side of the Dr. Walter Anderson Building on the east side of Pandosy Street, is almost 10 metres tall and covers almost 47 square metres.
City bylaws for banners set a maximum height of three metres and total coverage area of two square metres. The existing KGH Foundation sign was allowed on a temporary basis to support a fundraising campaign but a variance is now being sought so banners of similar size could always be hung on the building.
"The sign would be quite a bit larger than the bylaw permits," city planner Jason Issler confirmed in an email Tuesday.
After planners review the request for a variance, it will be forwarded to city councillors for a decision.
The KGH Foundation says the jumbo sign was a great aid in its 'Every Moment Matters' fundraising campaign, which concluded last spring.
"The sign is eye-catching and highly visible to all who pass it and provided strong messaging to support the campaign and, more broadly, Kelowna General Hospital, one of our city's greatest assets," KGH Foundation marketing manager Maria Lee writes in a letter requesting the variance.
There is no date yet for when city council will consider the matter. As a variance is being sought, interested members of the community will have the opportunity to address council.