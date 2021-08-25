Plans for what would have been West Kelowna's tallest building, a 35-metre observation tower at a new winery, have been rejected by city council.
Councillors were concerned the tower might have triggered the need for firefighters to get $150,000 of high-rise training and $50,000 worth of new equipment.
Coun. Rick de Jong said the expense wasn't justifiable since the observation tower would only allow people to "climb up there and look at the sky".
"I can't see a $200,000 subsidy to a business at this point. It's just not right to spend money this way," agreed Coun. Doug Findlater.
Countering, Jason Friesen said: "Yes, it's a look-out tower. But it's an experience. . . I think it's a plus for the (winery) industry and for residents and tourists."
Friesen, who described the proposed look-out tower as "classy", noted the city will eventually get other tall buildings and an investment on high-rise training and equipment for the fire department will be required at some point anyway. "To me, the timing is irrelevant," Friesen said.
The tower would have been about 2-1/2 times taller than city rules allow for buildings on farmland.
Councillors who voted to deny the height variance suggested that Darrel Monette, owner of Goat's Peak Winery, downsize plans for the look-out tower and bring the proposal back for consideration in the future.