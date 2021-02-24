Emergency calls to the Lake Country fire department have been trending down for the past four years.
But firefighters responded to twice as many drug overdoses in 2020 as they did in 2019, newly-released statistics show.
In his annual report, Chief Steve Windsor notes emergency call volumes rose steadily between 2013 and 2017, peaking at 1,134. Numbers have declined since then, however, to 737 in 2020.
More than one-third of all calls are medical in nature, as firefighters are often dispatched to the same kind of calls as paramedics.
Ten percent of calls were for vehicle crashes; only five percent were for house or vehicle fires.
Last year, Lake Country firefighters were sent to 47 calls involving drug overdoses, compared to 24 in 2019.
"All firefighters are trained to administer (the anti-overdose drug) Naloxone and all apparatus carries injectable doses and syringes," Windsor writes in a report going to town council next Tuesday.