A 59-year-old man is in hospital with significant injuries after being hit while riding an electric scooter near the corner of Lewis Road and Gardner Road in Black Mountain.
Police say the incident happened about 3:10 p.m. on Saturday.
The suspect vehicle is “believed to be smaller and possibly green in colour”, according to a Monday release from Kelowna RCMP.
Police are asking the driver to come forward and they’re also also asking anyone with relevant dash cam footage to call the detachment at 250.762.3300 and reference file number 2022-67981.