Organizers of an event to mark the closing of Ecole George Pringle Elementary hope to hear from people who attended the school over the years.
Pictures, stories, and other school-related memorabilia are being collected for display at a mid-June carnival.
“The school has been an important part of Westside life since it opened in 1949,” said Amy Farella, co-president of the George Pringle parent advisory council.
“We’d like to collect and showcase some of the items people may have kept that reflect that community significance,” she said.
The school, named for a Peachland and Westbank minister who died in a plane crash in England after volunteering for service in the Second World War, opened in September 1949. It was a high school until 2002, when it was converted into an elementary school.
After classes end in June, the building will be demolished. A new high school will be built on the property in central Westbank, with a projected opening date of September 2026.
Plans for the festival’s component that will mark the closing of the school are still being worked out, but it may include an opportunity for former students to address those in attendance. Organizers would particularly welcome the input of anyone who was among the school’s first group of students in 1949.
Those who’d like to contribute can email georgepringlepac@gmail.com for more information or see the George Pringle Parent Advisory Council’s Facebook page.