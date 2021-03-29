Restaurants and pubs in B.C. have been ordered to close their dining rooms until April 19 as part of renewed efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Significantly rising infection numbers, particularly of cases caused by variants of concern, have made it necessary to again pause indoor dining, Premier John Horgan says.
"During the past week, case counts have risen unacceptably high, in fact, higher today than at the worst point of the second wave between November and January of this year," Horgan said Monday.
"We've come a great distance but we cannot blow it now," Horgan said. "We're so close to the end. Our vaccine program is ahead of schedule, we have a whole range of positive outcomes from the work that we have all been doing, but we are not through. We have weeks and weeks to go."
Other measures announced Monday include reversing a decision announced just last week to allow indoor worship services, encouraging children down to Grade 4 to wear masks in schools, and closing the Whistler-Blackcomb ski areas.
Young people between the ages of 20 and 39 in particular, Horgan said, are not following COVID-19 safety protocols.
"I'm asking young people, appealing to them, to curtail your social activity," he said. "Do not blow this for the rest of us."
From midnight Monday through April 19, indoor dining at restaurants and pubs will be banned, though take-out and patio dining can continue.
"This is a very challenging time. In the last six days, we've seen the start of exponential growth in new COVID-19 cases, we've seen more hospitalizations, and more people requiring critical care," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
"The strain on our acute care systems is ramping up," Henry said. "A circuit breaker is now required to break the chains of transmission in our province and allow us to safely move forward through this next phase."
"Gathering indoors is what is the greatest risk to all of us right now," said Henry, who also announced that all adult indoor group exercise and fitness classes are also paused until April 19.
"Contact tracing has shown us that these settings amplify the spread and as a result activities indoors in these locations need to be on hold for now," Henry said.
The government has also reversed a decision, announced just last week, to allow four days of indoor worship in a period extending until May 13. "It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce this," Henry said.
"It is something I know was important for people but I cannot with all conscience, with the increased number of cases that we're having, and the risk that we see from indoor services, allow these types of activities to happen right now," Henry said.
Outdoor worship services can continue under certain restrictions, she said.
Children down to the Grade 4 level will now be encouraged to wear masks at school, Henry said. "It is one of the many measures that can be used to help prevent transmission in our school settings," she said.
Because of rising case numbers at the Whistler-Blackcomb ski resort, the mountain will be closed to visitors, Henry said. Big White east of Kelowna, where a COVID-19 cluster was declared over last week, remains open.
Between Friday and Monday, 2,518 British Columbians, including 156 in the Interior Health region, tested positive for COVID-19. About 13% were caused by variants of concern.
Just under 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered among B.C.'s population of 5.2 million people.