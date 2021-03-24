A cross will be erected again atop a West Kelowna church just as outdoor worship services are allowed to resume in B.C.
The timing is coincidental but the raising of the brightly illuminated cross atop the Westside Alliance Church does provide renewed belief for people of faith that the days of the pandemic are drawing to a close, Pastor Jared Enns says.
"Particularly with Easter coming up, I do think the raising of our cross does send out a message of hope," Enns said Wednesday. "A cross represents our connection to Jesus, and it assures us that brighter days are ahead."
Worship services have been banned in B.C. since last November as one of the public health measures taken to try diminish the spread of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that outdoor worship services could resume. Churches will need to have a COVID-19 safety plan in place, she said.
Like most churches, Westside Alliance has been holding online services since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. It has a congregation of about 150 people, and about that many engage with the church on a weekly basis, Enns said.
"But we're certainly looking forward to being able to hold services in-person again," he said. "That simple aspect of fellowship, gathering together, is what we hear from people that they miss most."
The church, at 2011 Daimler Road, will mark its 40th anniversary this year. Last fall, the cross was taken down as part of a re-roofing project.
Given Westside Alliance's prominent position near busy Highway 97, the 20-foot-high illuminated cross has been something of a local landmark and its disappearance was noticed even by the unchurched.
"We've had an amazing number of calls from people not connected to the church who asked where the cross went, and wondering if we had 'gone out of business'," Enns said with a laugh.
The church will be hoisted by a crane onto the church roof on Saturday at 9 a.m. Over the last few months, some electrical and component upgrades have been made to the cross.
"It'll shine in all directions instead of just to the front," Enns said. "I'm not sure if it's the largest cross in West Kelowna. But with the rewiring and the wattage we can now throw into it, it should be the brightest."