SEARCHING for ANSWERS: The ashes were still hot when Canada Task Force 1 entered fire-hit neighbourhoods, looking to answer the top question on every evacuee’s mind: Is my house still standing?

The erratic devastation caused by wildfires that spread into neighbourhoods is on full display as evacuees return to their homes in West Kelowna and rural areas north of the city.
Homes that appear to have barely been affected by the flames are standing beside properties where the devastation is total, says a member of a specialized federally– and provincially–funded team that was dispatched to count the structural losses.
But however scattered the damage has been, there is dramatic evidence throughout the evacuation zones of the intense and successful effort by firefighters to protect thousands of homes, says Capt. Eric Grootendorst of Canada Task Force 1, a heavy urban search and rescue team.
“You can see the burn lines right up to many, many houses,” Grootendorst said this week in an interview. “There are hundreds, if not thousands of homes that were saved by the direct effort of firefighters on the ground, standing between the fire line and the house.”
That will become clear, he added, when all the evacuation orders are lifted.
“It is incredible, and when people get back into their homes they will see for themselves the work that West Kelowna Fire Rescue did. It’s quite impressive,” Grootendorst said. “Still, the damage is catastrophic in some areas, no question.”
The seemingly directionless movement of the fire through the neighbourhoods is also apparent.
“The damage depends on the wind, the moisture content of the air, and the structural components of the building. And sometimes it’s just pure luck,” he said. “That’s just the way it is.”
About two dozen members of Canada Task Force 1, many of whose members live in the Vancouver area, were dispatched to the Central Okanagan early Sunday to make a reckoning of the property losses.
The team included not only specially-trained firefighters but also paramedics should anyone who had stayed behind after the evacuation orders was found in distress.
“They’re an incredible asset to have in an emergency like this,” West Kelowna Fire Rescue chief Jason Brolund said of the task force earlier this week. “They bring real expertise and horsepower.”
What the team did could be compared to triage performed by doctors during a mass casualty event.
“Our mission was rapid damage assessment,” Grootendorst said. “We walked door-to-door though the community.”
Information on property damage was immediately relayed to local emergency officials to begin building a database of hard-hit areas.
“There were still spot fires going on, and trees that were candling, and we’d also relay that information so crews could come in quickly,” Grootendorst said.
“There were lots of hazards – unsafe buildings, power lines that were down, trees across the road,” he said. “It wasn’t a safe environment, but it was an environment they’re all well-trained to operate in.”
Task force members have helped out with many previous emergencies, such as widespread flooding and mudslides in 2021 in the Fraser Valley and the fatal crane collapse that same year in downtown Kelowna.
Officials said this week that up to 200 properties in West Kelowna, Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Lake Country, and unincorporated areas along Westside Road north of West Kelowna were damaged or destroyed by the fires.
But the damage varies considerably, from some landscaping loss and minor exterior damage to the full loss of a home.
Task force members conducted the damage assessment at more than 3,000 addresses on Sunday and Monday before demobilizing Tuesday morning. They haven’t gone home, however.
“We’re now operating in the Shuswap area,” Grootendorst said, referring to the region where the number of properties lost to a massive blaze covering more than 41,000 hectares is still unknown.