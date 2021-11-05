Boneyard

In 2015, a management plan for Kelowna's city-owned cemetery proposed annual increases in burial fees of five percent until 2027. Council is expected to confirm the latest hikes at a meeting on Monday.

 
Fees charged at Kelowna's city-owned cemetery are set to rise 15% over the next three years.

A five percent annual lift in fees is needed to ensure the cemetery continues to be self-financing and not receive any subsidies, city officials say.

Under the proposed increases, expected to be approved Monday by city council, the cost of an in-ground cremation plot will rise from $826 to $956 by 2024.

Three years ago, the cost was $714.

A five percent annual increase to cemetery fees was suggested in a 2015 master plan for the graveyard, for a 50% rise over a decade. After 2026, the aim is to have annual fee hikes of only two percent.

Between 2005 and 2015, the cemetery ran an annual operating deficit of $70,000.

The long-range plan for fee hikes was intended to address that deficit and also provide sufficient funds to maintain the 52-acre cemetery in perpetuity after it runs out of room for new burials, a development expected to occur in about 20 years based on current trends.

The required changes to the cemetery's fee schedule also modifies the maximum height of a cremation urn that can be placed in the Legacy Gardens niches. It had been stated at 29 cm but in fact an urn larger than 26.5cm will not fit in the niche.
 
There are 842 niches in the Legacy Gardens' columbaria, made from granite and etched with fruit trees and grape vines.