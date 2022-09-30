If today's forecast proves accurate, this month will have seen the warmest September days in Kelowna's weather history.
Hottest September in Kelowna history depends on today
So far, the average daytime high has been 24.5 C. That's equal to the hottest average daytime temperature in a September, set in 2020.
Today's forecast high under sunny skies in Kelowna is 25 C, which would be enough to boost this month's average maximum just above the record-setting level set two years ago.
But it likely won't end up being the warmest overall September in Kelowna, as the average temperature - a combination of daytime highs and overnight lows - is currently 17.1 C. That's six-tenths of a degree below the record of 17.7 C, also set in September 2020.
The first three days of September all had maximum temperatures in the low 30s. And there's been less than three millimetres of rain this month, less than 10% of normal for a September.
This month's long stretch of fine weather continued on from last month, which was the warmest August on record in Kelowna, with an average temperature of 23.6 C. Temperatures rose above 30 C last month on 24 of the month's 31 days.
For the first week of October, Environment Canada is calling for Kelowna temperatures to reach 24 C from tomorrow through Tuesday, or six degrees above normal, with only a slight temperature drop into next weekend.
The Weather Network, which produces a longer ranger forecast, predicts temperatures will be into the high teens through to mid-October.
