featured
Hazy recall around Canada Day killing, Kelowna court hears
- RON SEYMOUR
-
- Updated
An accused killer says heavy cocaine and alcohol use caused him to black out the night he's alleged to have stabbed a man on the lawn of Kelowna City Hall.
Noah Vaten offered a sketchy recollection of events on the night of Canada Day 2018 to police after he was arrested in connection with the death of Esa Carriere.
"It's super, super, super hard to see this in my head," Vaten told a police interviewer in a recording shown in court Monday. "I think I blacked out at eight or nine o'clock."
Vaten said he remembered talking with a group of people in City Park on July 1, 2018 and arranging to meet again at 11:30 p.m. for a bus back to Rutland.
The next thing he recalled was causing a disturbance a few hours later outside the Rutland community police station.
Vaten said he thought he must have kicked a window at the station — an act which led to him being taken to the drunk tank — because he realized he was heavily intoxicated and he needed help.
"I kicked the cop shop window because I needed help," Vaten said. "I knew my friends weren't going to help me."
Vaten and Nathan Truant are charged with manslaughter in the death of Carriere, a 23-year-old who had recently moved to Kelowna.
The Crown says Vaten and Truant were among a group of people who chased Carriere as Canada Day fireworks were exploding over downtown Kelowna.
Carriere either stumbled or was pushed onto the grass next to the Queensway bus terminal on the south side of Kelowna City Hall. Carriere was then assaulted repeatedly and Vaten was the one who stabbed him, the Crown says.
Vaten and Truant have pleaded not guilty. A person who was a minor at the time of Carriere's killing has already been sentenced, and the trial of another person who was a minor at the time will get underway soon.
In the police interview recording, the admissibility of which has yet to be determined by Judge Alison Beames, Vaten says he remembers discussing with friends the best vantage point for the fireworks show.
"I kind of remember walking around downtown talking about where we were going to watch the fireworks from," he said.
He also said he remembered having to show the contents of a bag he was carrying to a security guard at one point.
"I had one pen knife, my weed, and a bong," Vaten said. He said the security guard told him not to remove the pen knife or the drugs in public, and allowed him to keep the items.
The trial continues.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Educators mourn loss of 'giant'
- Artists and audience members clamor for new Kelowna venues
- Interior Health buys 1.3 acre vacant property next to KGH
- Plans for 650 homes at Kelowna's southern edge rejected by council
- New 276-unit rental project typifies WFN's surging growth
- Strong pent-up demand for safe tourism, Kelowna council hears
- Brighter days ahead if 'third wave' can be averted - Henry
- Okanagan History: Okanagan shouldn’t take water for granted
- More transparency coming in advance of 2022 civic vote
- Football taking Vernon teen on whirlwind tour
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 10
Online Poll
Do you still support the Royal Family?
Harry and Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that she experienced suicidal thoughts over how she was being treated after marrying Harry, and the anguish she had over discussions about her son that ranged from questions about his skin colour to the decision that he would not get a prince title.
You voted: