Some parking fees are going up again at Kelowna’s airport but users are still getting a good deal, YLW officials say.
Fees were increased on Jan. 5, 2022. New fees will take effect Jan. 3, 2023, and are said to reflect changes in the Consumer Price Index.
The first hour rate in the short-term lot will stay at $2, but each additional hour will cost $3.25 instead of $3. The 24-hour maximum rate in the short-item lot will rise from $23 to $24.25.
In the long-term lot, the maximum daily rate will rise from $15 to $15.75, and the weekly rate will rise from $75 to $78.75.
Compared to other airports of similar size, parking rates at YLW are still considered low, airport official Shane Dyrdal told council.