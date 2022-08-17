George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country was damaged by smoke and fire Wednesday night after a blaze broke out in the roof.
Firefighters responded to the school at about 5:45 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke coming from the building, said Lake Country fire chief Darren Lee.
“The fire was burning between the ceiling and the roof,” he told The Daily Courier at the scene.
“Crews had to go inside and open up the ceilings and they’re opening up the roof a little bit to look for hot spots.”
Lee said there was work happening on the roof when the fire started, but further investigation is required to determine the cause.
He said fire crews opened up the roof methodically, limiting the amount of oxygen fuelling the fire.
“It’ll be mostly smoke damage in the main foyer, smoke in the gymnasium, and then there’s smoke fire and water in the back of the gymnasium by the washroom,” said Lee.
Justin Schneider, communications advisor with the Central Okanagan School District, said the fire was limited to the roof and exterior wall of the auxiliary gymnasium outside the girl’s change room.
“We will work with the fire department to mitigate the limited damage to the school and expect that this event will not affect the return to school in September,” said Schneider.