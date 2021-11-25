Kelowna RCMP raided a house on Gordon Drive last night in spectacular fashion.
Broken doors and windows can be seen this morning as a result of last night's events.
Police arrived on scene about 4:30 p.m. along with with the RCMP's Southeast District Emergency Response Team. Some homes in the area were evacuated and others were asked to shelter in place for public safety.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
About 9:40 p.m., police said they apprehended one man and charges may be pending.
More details are expected today.