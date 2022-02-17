By Penticton Herald Staff
New cases of COVID-19 continued trending downwards last week across most of the Okanagan, although ongoing outbreaks were still underway at five long-term care facilities.
There were 554 new cases recorded in the Central Okanagan during the week of Feb. 6-12, down from 754 the week prior, according to fresh data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
There were 185 new cases last week in Vernon, down from 215, and 170 new cases in Penticton, down from 255.
Summerland notched 47 new cases, up from 41, while Oliver-Osoyoos recorded 37 new cases, down from 59.
New weekly cases are down significantly from the height of the Omicron wave in mid-January, when the Central Okanagan reached a high of 962 and Penticton saw 351.
B.C. reported 782 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 191 of which were in the Interior Health region.
As of Wednesday, there were 164 people hospitalized with the virus in the IH region, 19 of them in critical care.
Since the start of the pandemic, at least 342 have died in the IH region as a result of COVID-19.
COVID-19 outbreaks were active Thursday at six local long-term care facilities: Village at Smith Creek in West Kelowna, Noric House in Vernon, Trinity Care Centre in Penticton, and Mountainview Village, Three Links Manor and Glenmore Lodge in Kelowna.
Meanwhile, the provincial health office has revised orders on workplace safety. A section that required employees to allow workers to work from home, unless the employer had an operational requirement to have the worker at the workplace, has been removed. All workplaces must have COVID-19 safety plans and mask orders continue to apply to some worksites.