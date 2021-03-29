The victim in a year-old murder has now been identified by Kelowna police.
Amanpreet Bal, 29, was shot to death in the 300 block of Trumpeter Court in the Upper Mission on March 24, 2020.
No arrests have been made, despite what police say has been a "thorough investigation".
"In hopes of advancing our investigation, we are identifying the deceased as 29-year-old Amanpreet Bal, who had recently moved to the Kelowna area from the Lower Mainland," Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a Monday release.
"We believe this shooting was connected to ongoing criminal activity at that time, the details of which we are not releasing," she said.
Police went to the residence after receiving numerous complaints of gunfire.
Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes at 250.762.3300. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers at 800.222.8477.
In 2016, Bal was facing drug-related charges after a drugs lab was found in a Calgary apartment.