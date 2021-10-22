Kelowna has become the first community in the Okanagan to require its municipal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be put on leave without pay.
The double-shot vaccine deadline day for the approximately 900 full-time and 200 part-time and casual workers is Dec. 13.
"It's about protecting the public and the safety of our employees," Stuart Leatherdale, the city's human resource manager, said Friday in an interview.
No internal survey so far has been done so far to provide an estimate of how many municipal workers are already fully vaccinated.
But Leathedale suggests the vaccination rate among city employees is likely the same as in the Kelowna area. Currently, that is approximately 82% for full vaccination, which suggests as many as 200 city staff may not be fully vaccinated.
Since the date by which employees must be fully vaccinated is almost two months away, there is time for all unvaccinated workers to get both jabs before the deadline.
Exceptions may be possible for those with a certified medical condition, religious, or other protected human rights ground, the city says. Leatherdale said he expected that would be a very small number.
"We'll talk individually with people who aren't vaccinated to see what's up," Leatherdale said, referring to employees who haven't provided proof of full vaccination by Dec. 13 and who will thus have been put on leave without pay. He couldn't speculate how long it might take before an unvaccinated worker is dismissed from their job.
"I don't have any other dates in mind yet as to how long we can let that situation of leave without pay continue," he said.
A growing number of other cities, such as Kamloops, Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto have already introduced vaccine mandates for municipal employees.
But Leatherdale said he wasn't aware of the implementation date having been reached yet in other cities, so there's no reference as to how many of Kelowna's workers might refuse to get vaccinated and be put on leave without pay.
"I don't know how at this point exactly how many employees may refuse to follow the city's policy on this," Leatherdale said.
An earlier mandatory vaccination deadline of Nov. 15 takes effect at Kelowna's airport at the direction of Transport Canada. It applies to all 40 city employees at YLW, but also everyone whose job requires them to work behind the security lines at the airport, such as restaurant staff and security personnel.
The Daily Courier has sent a message to Ken Pommier, president of CUPE Local 338, which represents Kelowna's municipal workers, asking for comment on the mandatory vaccination deadline.