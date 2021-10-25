Ongoing efforts to electrify the City of Kelowna's vehicle fleet are expected to hit a speed bump next year.
Council heard Monday from infrastructure manager Ian Wilson that it may be harder for municipalities and individuals to buy EVs due to issues relating to the availability of specialized parts and the overall supply chain.
The city currently has 267 on-road vehicles, and expands the fleet by about five vehicles a year. If there were no plans to boost the number of city-owned EVs, a 20% increase in vehicle emissions would occur over the next 10 years.
By prioritizing the acquisition of zero emission vehicles, 49% reduction in emissions could be achieved, city officials say.
However, anticipated difficulties in acquiring sufficient numbers of the right type of zero emission vehicles may make this an overly-optimistic goal, council heard.
Although electrical vehicles can cost between 25 and 50 percent more than a gas-powered vehicle, the price disparity is expected to all but disappear by 2025, city officials say