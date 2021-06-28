Four cooling stations have been opened in the Central Okanagan to help residents cope with the extreme heat.
Record hot weather that has already toppled longstanding records will continue for the next few days.
Temperatures in Kelowna are forecast to reach 43 C on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs of 37 C on Thursday and Friday, and 36 C on the weekend.
"A dangerous long duration heat wave will affect B.C. until Wednesday," Environment Canada said in a heat warning.
"The duration of the heatwave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses and increase the risk of wildfires due to drought conditions," Environment Canada says.
All-time temperature records were set across most of Southern B.C. on the weekend. The town of Lytton set a new Canadian weather record on Sunday when the temperature hit 46.6 C. Two Saskatchewan towns, Yellow Grass and Midale, had the previous record warm day, 45 C on July 5, 1937.
Kelowna's temperature on Sunday was 41.5 C. That made it the city's hottest ever day, though Environment Canada provides different dates for when the previous record was achieved, sometimes identifying a temperature of 38.2 C in 2015 and sometimes citing a temperature of 39.4 C on July 24, 1994.
The cooling stations have been opened by Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.
"These elevated temperatures over several days put various populations at risk of heat-related illness including seniors, children, people with underlying health conditions and those who do not have access to air conditioning," the organization says in a release.
In Kelowna, the stations are at Parkinson rece centre and the Rutland activity centre; in West Kelowna, it's at Lakeview Heights Baptist Church at 2630 Alhambra Dr., and in Peachland it's at the community centre.
All are open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Those using the centres are asked to wear masks, which will be provided. The stations will also have supplies of water and hand sanitizer.
Effective at noon Wednesday, all campfires are banned in the Central Okanagan regional district, officials say.