A 53-year-old Kamloops firefighter has been identified by family as the diver presumed to have drowned Saturday in Okanagan Lake at Kelowna.
Brian Lannon was a captain with Kamloops Fire Rescue. He had worked at the department since 1994.
“He was a much-loved husband, son, brother, and uncle, and a cherished friend to many,” said a statement sent to media on Tuesday from the family.
Lannon and his wife, Jennifer Cook, were in Kelowna on Saturday so Lannon could join three others in making a recreational dive near the W.R. Bennett bridge.
“They completed a dive in the morning without incident,” the family statement said. “During their second dive of the day, Brian became separated from his diving partner and the dive team lost contact with him. When it became apparent that he had not resurfaced, his dive team began searching with the assistance of some local boaters and called for emergency response,” the statement said.
A recovery operation for Lannon’s body continues. The family expresses its gratitude to the Kelowna RCMP, the RCMP dive team, Kelowna firefighters and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.