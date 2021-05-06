A judge decided not to throw the book at a mid-level drug dealer who’s trying to turn his life around.
But Brandon Robert Campbell didn’t get off lightly either. He was sentenced to two years in jail, to be followed by three years’ probation.
The decision by BC Supreme Court Judge Kathleen Ker was made in March and posted on the court’s website this week.
Campbell pleaded guilty in December to two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
He was described in court ruling as a mid-level dealer supplying end users and street-level traffickers.
In April 2018, police raided his townhouse on Old Meadows Road and found $15,000 in cash, 655 baggies of fentanyl, 503 baggies of cocaine, 112 baggies of methamphetamine and other drug supplies.
Court heard Campbell was 26 at the time with no criminal record and a Grade 11 education. Of Metis ancestry, his parents were addicted to drugs and his father was physically violent to the family.
“Mr. Campbell has had a history of substance abuse since he was approximately 14 years old,” the judge wrote.
Court also heard Campbell was the father of a seven-year-old boy and active in the boy’s life, even though he and the mother are no longer together.
Campbell has been trying to conquer his addictions, the court was told. Current and former co-workers described Campbell as a reliable and good worker and said they were surprised to learn about his second life.
“At the time of the offence, Mr. Campbell was living in the townhouse where the search warrant was executed,” the judge wrote. “His conduct in this enterprise was far from sophisticated, as he did not attempt to insulate himself from attention. He drove his own vehicle, which was distinctive for being a right-hand-drive vehicle. He held the drugs in his own residence as opposed to a ‘stash house.’ He was the only occupant of the residence. Some of the transactions observed by the police between April 4 and 24, 2018, occurred either at or near his residence,” the judge wrote.
“Mr. Campbell's lifestyle at this time was not a lavish one. … Also of some significance is the absence of firearms.”
The judge said Campbell’s efforts to deal with his addictions, his remorse and good behaviour on bail were factors in his favour to be considered in sentencing.
“To his great credit, Mr. Campbell has grappled with his addiction issues and has them under control,” the judge wrote.
The quantity and seriousness of the drugs, including fentanyl, worked against him, the judge said.
“I have reached the conclusion that you are well on the way to rehabilitation and that you will become a productive member of your community again,” the judge told Campbell. “However, I wish to be clear. Dealing in drugs of this magnitude and this lethality is a very deadly enterprise for you, your family and friends, and the unsuspecting purchasers of your wares and the overall community.
“If you find yourself before the Court again for similar offences, I doubt very much any sentence would be at the lower end of the range. Indeed, it would be at the opposite end of the range.”