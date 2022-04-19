A significant hole on Kelowna's May long weekend calendar of events will exist for the third year in a row.
Organizers of Rutland’s May Days say they decided a year ago that the 2022 edition of the popular three-day festival would not go ahead, given uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“An event the size of May Days, there’s a lot of planning that goes into it, contracts have to be signed, decisions have to be made, almost a year ahead of time,” Wendy Swarbrick, treasurer of the Rutland Park Society, said Tuesday in an interview.
“We actually made the decision last May or June that we wouldn’t be able to hold May Days in 2022, given where Covid was at that time,” she said. “Do things look better now? Yes. But they didn’t when we had to make the decision.”
Cancellation of the 2022 edition of May Days, which draws more than 10,000 people to Rutland’s Centennial Park, is in marked contrast to the resumption of many other fairs and festivals throughout the Okanagan.
The Knox Mountain Hill Climb in Kelowna and the World of Wheels car show in Peachland, also traditionally held on the May long weekend, are both returning. So is the Westside Daze celebration in West Kelowna, traditionally held around Canada Day.
The Okanagan Dream Rally, a charity event in which luxury car owners take children on a road-trip between Kelowna and Penticton, is back after a two-year absence, as is the Roots and Blues Festival in Salmon Arm, Peach Fest in Penticton, and the Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong.
Swarbrick said the Rutland Park Society is a non-profit group run by volunteers and the task of organizing May Days seemed too daunting when the decision was made last year to cancel the 2022 event.
“We can’t afford to be putting out a whole bunch of money and then Covid goes poorly and we’re out all this money,” she said. “It was a tough decision to make but when we made it Covid was not in a good situation at all.”
The park society dates back to 1938 and it used to own and maintain Centennial Park. But upkeep was a constant challenge and in October 2014 society members decided in a controversial vote to sell the park, and adjacent land for a new road, to the City of Kelowna.
The city paid the society $800,000 and the society also got $273,000 from the federal government in 2015 for renovations to Centennial Hall, which the society continues to own and operate. Some interior renovations have been done, Swarbrick said Tuesday.