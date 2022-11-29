A wave of student and staff absences seems to have peaked and passed in Central Okanagan schools, superintendent Kevin Kaardal says.
On Monday, absences across the school system due to illness were at 10 percent of the district’s approximately 24,000 students. Total absences, including ones for which no particular reason was given, were at 15 per cent.
“This is typical for this time of year. Last week seemed to be the peak of both student and staff absences,” Kaardal said in an email. “Some days absences for a particular school are higher, and Fridays seem to have higher absenteeism.”
Some jurisdictions have experienced a higher-than-normal rate of student absence due the circulation of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19, and the flu. Last week, BCTF president Clint Johnson told Vancouver media some schools in the Lower Mainland had as many as half their students absent due to illness.
In mid-November, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said schools are not high-transmission environments, so masks are not needed there. But those who are sick should wear a mask, even at home, to protect children and others who are vulnerable, Henry said.
Masks are also a good idea in crowded public spaces, such as buses, and health-care settings, Henry said.