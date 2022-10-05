Basran Dyas

Incumbent Colin Basran, left, and second-time challenger Tom Dyas are the perceived front-runners in the five person race to become Kelowna's next mayor. We are asking each of them one question a day leading up to the Oct. 14 municipal election.

 File photos

Question: How will Kelowna be different in 2026 than it is today if you are elected mayor?

 
Colin Basran: 
We have just been voted #2 best mid-sized city in Canada. In 2026, I hope to be #1. This journey will involve accelerated progress on our homelessness, crime, and affordability challenges that are my TOP priority; many solutions for which are already underway. I also envision a more efficient transportation system, more amazing community parks, a new performing arts centre, and much needed environmental infrastructure in place to deal with our unavoidable climate risks.
 
 
Tom Dyas: 
You will be safe walking downtown, Kelowna will no longer be the crime capital of Canada, you will finally see progress on often promised but never delivered major infrastructure projects, you will know your tax dollars are working for your benefit and delivering on your priorities, our local small businesses will be thriving, and you will have a Mayor who understands your challenges, listens to you and takes leadership.