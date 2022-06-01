Apartment-style housing with about 300 suites is coming to Kelowna’s Upper Mission area.
City council on Monday approved the four-storey, multi-family development for the 1000 block of Frost Road in the Ponds neighbourhood, currently made up of single-family homes.
“I think there should be a variety of housing in that neighbourhood,” Mayor Colin Basran said.
Higher residential density will support efforts to develop a village and commercial centre in the area, lessening the need for people to make long drives toward central Kelowna, councillors say.
But Coun. Luke Stack said he hoped the village centre would be attractive and pedestrian-friendly as earlier plans indicated it would be.
“We really need this village centre. The Ponds and the South Slopes and everyone has been waiting many, many years for the village centre to take shape,” Stack said. “It’s will be very visible. It’s literally a light on a hill.”