Imagine the horrific scene for first responders when they pulled up to the chaotic and heart-breaking scene of a commercial bus crash on the Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve.
Four passengers dead at the scene. Forty-two passengers physically and mentally traumatized. This was not a Hollywood movie nor 911 drama on TV. It was real life with real people.
RCMP Highway Patrol members, numerous paramedics, and firefighters from Merritt, Peachland, West Kelowna and Kelowna worked as a well-oiled team under the regional rescue program in victim treatment and to coordinate transportation to area hospitals. There can be no doubt this tragedy seeped into their psyche despite their regular exposure to such human tragedy.
Kelowna RCMP, West Kelowna Fire Rescue and other first responders now have mental health assistance for just such acute stressors.
“We have a program called critical incident stress management (CISM),” said Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera on Wednesday, just before he met with those members from the Highway Patrol.
“I’m actually taking a lead this afternoon where we debrief with the psychologist any major traumatic event that members might be exposed to. And if they need further assistance, we try to identify that and get them whatever assistance they might need.”
Della-Paolera has been part of the force’s mental health program since the beginning of his RCMP career nearly 12 years ago.
“I started off as a peer-to-peer advisor and then I moved into this program called CISM which Kelowna is the lead on. It’s a newer program out of the United States. It’s a team – focused to help members – that is trained in identifying mental health stressors and trying to help members.”
Della-Paolera is one of only four people in the province to have taken the national reintegration facilitators course. Two of the four are in Kelowna.
“My job in that role is to help members who have been involved in something traumatic, to get them past any kind of roadblocks that they might have in getting them back to work. They might have been involved in a motor vehicle collision and they are struggling to get back behind the wheel, in the driver’s seat of a police car, for whatever reason. I come up with solutions to get them to that.”
“Or, they have been involved in a shooting and now they are nervous about putting their firearm on their hip. So, they need that person to support them to get through that roadblock, I call it. These are examples. They are not something I have been a part of.”
Della-Paolera was dispatched to the Williams Lake fires in 2017 “to work with its members and get them through any stressors they might have had – or even their families – to go to work in a pretty dangerous environment.”
There are three different progressive mental health roles, he explained. “A peer-to-peer advisor is more frontline, like the (downtown) crane collapse (where five men died), to make sure members on the front line were stable on the ground, that they weren’t reacting negatively to the stress that they were involved in.”
CISM is a group of volunteers who have all been trained to debrief members after-the-fact, once they are back in the detachment and are winding down from the adrenalin rush. “Now, we want to make sure that they’re not dealing with it negatively or not dealing with it at all which can be negative. So we work as a team to help these members through that.”
West Kelowna Fire Rescue had a similar debrief for its firefighters who attended the fatal bus crash, he noted. “To make sure they’re not bringing it home with them, they’re letting it out, they’re dealing with the trauma that they witnessed.”
Reintegration is after-the-fact when RCMP members have been off-work for considerable time.
“They have been unable to get back to work because the doctor says: ‘You can’t go back to work.’ But now, it’s time to get back to work,” he added. “They find it difficult to get behind the wheel of a (police cruiser) and they just need that support to get behind the wheel and continue with their job. That’s where I get involved.”
Della-Paolera has had his own share of on-the-job trauma so he knows what it is like to talk to a psychologist and learn how to deal with the trauma.
“I’ve been there. I’ve been in a few hairy situations but come out of it. Most police officers check in with a psychologist regularly. We see things that normal human beings shouldn’t see. We deal with things that normal human beings don’t have to deal with. We have to get it out of our system and we have to do it in a positive way. We can’t let it build up and then something negative happens. We can’t release our energy in a negative way. We have to work with people who are more qualified sometimes,” he said.
“For me, I have an incredible wife who’s got the mental health background. She hears me venting once in a while. Once in a while. Very rarely,” Della-Paolera said with a laugh. “Everybody does it differently but sometimes, somebody needs some help. I’ve witnessed many members who haven’t dealt with it so I figured I wasn’t going to let that happen. So I do what I can to get members back in a good spot. “
In addition to meeting with the Highway Patrol members on Wednesday, Della-Paolera had a second session with a member who had attended a sudden death.
Chief Brolund with West Kelowna Fire Rescue agreed with Della-Paolera’s assessment.
“Following any type of traumatic incident, it’s standard practice for our crews to go through what we call a defusing first and then a debriefing. We have a multi-phase program that our employees can access. It starts with all of our firefighters trained to support each other. On the way back from the call, for example, they may be talking about it already.”
The defusing and debriefing are done by firefighters’ peers, a team trained in the process.
“Beyond that, we have a number of avenues for firefighters who want to continue to talk or need more assistance right up to talking to a professional.”
The success of their efforts is often difficult to measure, Brolund admitted, because a mental stress injury doesn’t necessarily manifest itself immediately following a call.
“One aspect of it is we have a program called Resilient Minds that takes place before any calls as part of the firefighter’s regular training,” he said.
“That helps to give us all the tools that we can use to deal with the stresses of the job, not just after an incident. It’s something that’s worked fine for us.”
Brolund has personally accessed many aspects of the mental health program throughout his career.
“The City of West Kelowna, as an employer, also has a great employee and family assistance program that our firefighters can access. I would also be remiss if I didn’t credit Chaplain Don Richmond, the department’s chaplain for probably nine years now,” he added.
“That’s another avenue that firefighters can reach out to. These stress management programs have evolved along with the fire service over the past 20 to 25 years,” Broland said. “When I started, it was very basic but now, it’s evolved into a more robust program. And we’re always working on other ways we can assist firefighters.”