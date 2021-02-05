The final two mid-rise residential buildings are now proposed for Central Green, a downtown Kelowna development site once envisioned to have towers, offices, shops, and more open space for the public.
City council is expected Monday to approve a permit for the last two buildings, to be constructed at the southwest corner of Harvey Avenue and Richter Street. As part of this final phase of Central Green, the city will also build a pedestrian overpass linking the area with the main part of downtown.
Together, the two final Central Green buildings will have 214 rental suites. That will make for a total of 748 homes at Central Green, more than the 717 that were originally specified under the development plan.
But the extra density was accomplished by greatly reducing the amount of office space and retail premises once planned for the site, and by dropping plans for a 20-storey tower and other buildings taller than those that currently exist.
The company that bought the prime Central Green site from the city said the high-rise was not feasible.
"Just because you want a tower doesn't mean you can build a tower, reasonably," company spokesman Bob Dagenais told city council in January 2018.
Instead of taller buildings that maximized walkable space throughout the site, Central Green has a number of long, mid-rises. "We've done our job in terms of providing the maximum amount of density on this site," Dagenais said at the time.
Central Green is the former site of Kelowna Secondary School. After the school was demolished, the site sat empty for nearly a decade before the property was sold by the city in 2014 to Stober Group for $6 million.
Various stipulations were intended to make Central Green a model of environmentally friendly, appealing urban development with a mix of housing styles, including high-rises, commercial and office premises, and open public spaces.
But high-rises were never specifically required in the agreement the city struck with Stober Group, with only a unit count specified, and in 2015 councillors approved a reallocation of density within the site that allowed for more buildings with a squatter profile.
Despite the changes from the original Central Green vision, Mayor Colin Basran has described it as "an amazing project" that realistically met many city objectives.
In a summary of the Central Green project attached to the agenda for Monday's council meeting, municipal planners say the project has fulfilled the city's aim of increasing the number of people who live downtown.
"While the building heights are lower than originally anticipated in the comprehensive development zone, the mid-rise building form still delivers on the city's residential targets and provides for purpose-built rental," planners write in a report to council.
While Central Green was originally to have 5,574 square metres of office space, only 90 square metres will be built. And instead of 1,663 square metres of retail shops, there will be only 398 square metres.