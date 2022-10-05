Liquid Zoo

Drugs seized from people trying to enter the Liquid Zoo nightclub in downtown Kelowna are turned over to police every six weeks, owner and mayoral candidate David Habib said during an election forum. 

Nightclub owner David Habib, who is running for mayor, says he's a one-man strike force against Kelowna's drug trade.
 
At an election forum Tuesday, Habib touted his credentials in seizing large quantities of drugs from people trying to enter his Liquid Zoo nightclub. 
 
"Since 2013 till now, nobody has taken more drugs off the streets than I have," Habib said.
 
People entering the nightclub have to consent to being checked for illegal drugs, the Liquid Zoo website states. 
 
Habib told the approximately 200 people who attended the forum at the Rotary Centre for the Arts that the seized drugs are put in a locked box and turned over to the Kelowna RCMP every six weeks.
 
Habib noted that five people in Kelowna died of a drug overdose last weekend. 
"I look at that box and I wonder every day how many lives have we saved by taking those drugs off the street," he said. 
 
The seizures are "not always without confrontation", Habib said, but he added: "The RCMP have given us every bit of support we need."
 
He said people with mental health challenges should be given more access to stable housing before being offered access to treatment and other supportive programs, drawing loud applause from the crowd.
 
On other issues, Habib suggested the city should try to get more properties excluded from the Agricultural Land Reserve to provide affordable housing. 
 
"We have a ton of land that we need to look at. I'm not saying take all the land out of the ALR but we need to start moving in the right direction to make building affordable. We have to open all the doors and eliminate the costs," he said. 
 
Habib told the crowd he was most proud of his long involvement with amateur boxing, both as a coach for young people and an administrator. 
 
"That has been the vehicle that I've used to give back to the community and to assist young adults in our community to becoming stronger human beings and learning life skills," he said. "It's been the most rewarding part of my life."
 