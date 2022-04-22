A crane towers against the backdrop of Okanagan Lake as West Kelowna’s new city hall begins to rise from the ground near the corner of Dobbin Road and Old Okanagan Highway.
“The construction is progressing with the completion of site servicing, concrete pouring of foundation and walls,” the City of West Kelowna wrote in an email after a request for an update.
“We are in the process of finalizing the last of the project tenders for building finishing works and landscaping. We are anticipating having a schedule updated this summer.”
Mayor Gord Milsom has said the new City Hall is expected to open in spring 2023.
With construction of West Kelowna’s new city hall underway, the city has turned its attention to the Mount Boucherie Community Centre Restoration Project, and is looking for the public’s input on what programs, building enhancements and events they would like to see when the city returns the building to its original purpose.
Construction to restore the Mount Boucherie Community centre will begin in early 2023, with the building reopening as a community centre in 2024.
People can go online to OurWK.ca/restoreMBCC to complete a questionnaire, add comments and share favourite photos and memories of the community centre.
The city will have a pop-up display at the Westbank Library from April 22 to May 20 and at the Westbank Lions Community Hall from May 24 to June 17.
Weather permitting, the city will hold outdoor pop-up events at Gellatly Beach at the CNR Wharf from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and June 17 as well as at Hudson Road Elementary School May 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Public input is open until June 20.