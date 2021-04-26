Police seized replica guns, drugs and stolen property from a Kelowna residence on Friday.
“During the search of the residence, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, LSD, and fentanyl,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP, in a news release. “They also seized several replica guns, and stolen property.”
Four people were arrested at the scene. The raid took place in the 2500 block of Highway 97 N.
Two adult men were released without charges at this time. One woman has been released on conditions to appear in court to face a driving while prohibited charge. Another woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for another matter.
No charges have been laid yet for the alleged drugs or stolen property, but the investigation is ongoing.