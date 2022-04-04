Some members of Kelowna’s homeless population have migrated across the W.R. Bennett bridge, West Kelowna city councillors will hear Tuesday.
“We continue to see incredible growth in terms of our peers’ self-esteem and self-confidence as a result of their role in our community,” states a report to council.
“Peer ambassadors have been putting in great efforts to build positive, productive relationships with unsheltered populations, businesses, and residents of West Kelowna,” the report says.
The peer ambassadors, who are described as having had “lived experience” with homelessness, work alongside the city’s community support officer , Danica Floto, to try to assist those who are living rough, the report states.
Among other things, the ambassadors try to reduce conflicts among the homeless population, distribute snacks, water and warm clothing, and point unhoused people toward services and agencies that can help them, the report says.
By talking about their own experience with homelessness, the ambassadors can motivate those who are currently sleeping rough to try to improve their circumstances, the report says.
Even when they’re not working, in a program funded for the last six months by the Union of B.C. Municipalities, the ambassadors are expected to set a good example, the report states.
“We have had discussions around the fact that the position they hold as a peer ambassador must also be demonstrated when they are off duty so that their friends and peers model their behaviour,” the report says.
Other parts of the peers’ duties include picking up garbage and asking business owners to complete a survey about the impacts of homelessness.
“Results of the survey included most respondents reporting that their business had been negatively impacted by the unsheltered population on many occasions, through issues such as panhandling, people sleeping in doorways, break-ins, people discarding refuse and drug paraphernalia, to name a few,” the report says.