First-time COVID-19 vaccination shots have slowed to a statistical trickle in B.C., now accounting for less than 10% of all jabs being given in the province.
Just over 4,800 first shots were given Tuesday, bumping the initial vaccination rate among those aged 12 and older up from 79.9% to 80%.
But 931,252 eligible adults have still not agreed to a first jab.
Based on the current rate of vaccinations, and assuming everyone who is eligible to get a vaccine eventually does accept one, it will take another 193 days - until Jan. 29, 2022 - for full coverage to be achieved.
Meanwhile, 55,485 second shots were administered Tuesday around B.C. to people aged 12 and up. This means 54.4% of those eligible are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
There were 76 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, almost half of which occurred in the Interior Health region. Vaccination rates are lower in IH than in most other areas of B.C.
Of the 692 active cases, 50 people are being treated in hospital, and 12 of them are in intensive care. The rest are recovering at home.