As part of our civic election coverage, The Daily Courier sent this questionnaire to all candidates for Kelowna city council. We stipulated a 60-word maximum to each question. Their responses, selected in random order, will continue up until Oct. 14.
In your view, what’s the best decision and the worst decision made during the past four years by this council?
Amarjit Singh Lalli: Best decision was advocating for a downtown UBCO campus. Actually there are two decisions that I was not comfortable with. First, the location of the new Costco and second, the approval of the redesign of the tower on the former RCMP site. A new RFP should have been issued.
For those not on council: Which members of the current city council do you admire, and why?
Lalli: I always enjoy comments from Charlie Hodge and Brad Sieben. They always seem to make the most sense.
At the municipal level, without political parties, it can be hard for voters to know something of a candidate’s overall political leanings and philosophy. Which federal and political parties do you support? If you won’t answer this question, why not?
Lalli: I have voted Conservative and Liberal. I vote on the issues. I try to align myself with what is factual.
Seven of every 10 trips made by residents of Lake Country and West Kelowna are to Kelowna, where they put demands on municipal infrastructure, such as roads and parks, without paying any taxes for such services.Far fewer Kelowna residents regularly drive to Lake Country or West Kelowna. Do you think the City of Kelowna should explore the idea of expanding its boundaries to take in Lake Country and West Kelowna, or attempt to get some tax revenue from residents of those communities?
Lalli: First you have to address why this is happening. Kelowna has become unaffordable and this is why citizens have to move to places where it makes more economical sense. I would be open to the idea but remember we already have an infrastructure deficit forecasted at $388 million for the next 10 years.
What specifically do you think the City of Kelowna should do to try reduce the crime rate, the highest in Canada?
Lalli: We need to end the catch and release system of justice. A minimum of two months should have to be served by the perpetrators. During this two month program the individual would be given life counseling while living in a structured setting.
To those not currently on council: Would you advocate for a referendum to be held next year on the city’s proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson Rec Centre, at $136 million the costliest project ever planned by the city? Or would you be okay with the so-called alternate approval process, in which the project would automatically go ahead unless 10,000 voters signed a petition against it in a one-month period?
Lalli: Parkinson Recreation Centre was constructed in 1972, three years before I arrived in Kelowna. It has to be rebuilt. If done properly we could see savings from new technologies.
Do you think the City of Kelowna should attempt to take over the independent water systems that serve Rutland and Glenmore, as it did with the Southeast Kelowna system, with a view to providing the same quality water throughout the city?
Lalli: The city should not take over the other two water districts. Southeast Kelowna's system was in need of major improvements and the water was not safe.
What do you think was the pandemic’s greatest impact on Kelowna and how might the city have lessened it?
Lalli: We fared better than most cities but the lack of labor is having the most impact on us right now. Currently Kelowna is probably operating at 70-80% capacity. Not sure if we could have done anything.
Should the city revisit its rule against most homeowners being able to rent out basement suites and carriage homes through online platforms like Airbnb?
No answer
What's your best 60-word pitch for why voters should elect you to Kelowna city council?
I am a long time resident of this beautiful city. It has given me so much. My goal has always been to inspire individuals to become leaders and to take the road less traveled. I bring experience, knowledge and empathy to this position. If you truly want your voice heard, on October 15, 2022 vote, Amarjit Singh Lalli.
Ever seen a ghost?
No answer