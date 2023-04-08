Affordable food, a growing concern

By Barb Aguiar
Special to Okanagan Newspaper Group
The price of vegetables has risen meteorically over the past year and consumers are already being warned lettuce prices are expected to rise this month due to flooding in California’s Salinas Valley, a key farming area.
One solution to beat the high prices and help people in need in our community is to take advantage of your local seed library.
Incredible Edible Okanagan, which aims to make locally grown food accessible to everyone, has donated seeds to set up seed libraries in five branches of the Okanagan Regional Library.
People can borrow seeds for free from the Westbank, Peachland, Westside Learning Lab, Rutland, or Lake Country branches.
The idea is that people grow the seeds, share the vegetables with neighbours in need or programs including Food It Forward or the local food bank or shelter, and then after harvesting, save the seeds and return them to the library for next season.
Advocates say a seed library not only creates a community which saves locally-adapted seeds and keeps them openly available, but also offers a way for the community to feed those who lack consistent access to adequate nutritious food.
This is the Westbank branch’s second year running a seed library.
“It was super successful last year,” said Nicole Cabrejos, branch services supervisor at the Westbank library. “We had over 100 families take out seeds and we’ve had quite a few seeds returned.”
Currently, seeds are available for vegetables that can be planted indoors and then transplanted outside as it warms up. Over the next couple of weeks, the library will add seeds that can be sown directly in the ground.
Growing food is not just for people with big gardens. Even those who live in an apartment or a house without a garden space can still grow vegetables in containers on a balcony, patio or doorstep.
With proper drainage, any container that can hold soil can be used to grow plants.
According to Lois Beischer, founder of Incredible Edible Okanagan, people can repurpose all kinds of containers for gardening, from plastic clamshells as mini greenhouses and cloches to pots and old storage totes with drainage holes.
Gardeners growing in a limited space can consider growing vertically and can get more out of their space by planting varieties that mature at different dates.
“Grow what you will eat and consider what is most nutrient dense and expensive to buy,” said Beischer.
Other things to consider, Beischer said, are the amount of sunshine in the planting area, watering deep and less frequently to help plants develop stronger roots, feeding the soil and controlling pests with simple homemade solutions.
“Gardening is a learning process – even gardeners have crop failures,” said Beischer. “Over time you will find tips and tricks that work for you.”
The Westbank Library will be offering garden in a bucket programs in May or June when the weather is warm enough for the plants in the bucket to survive outdoors.
Cabrejos said the bucket garden is really a taster of what people can do. It’s an easy start for those new to gardening and will provide a salad for the season.
Along with the seeds, the seed library offers information including charts for planting through the season, companion planting and seed saving tips for beginners. The branch also offers resources such as books and notes.
Growing food as a family and saving seeds helps children not only learn where their food comes from, but also teaches them a life-long skill
Cabrejos said quite a few kids take seeds as part of their family’s visit to the seed library.
“It sounds like a lot of kids are involved in their family’s gardens already, so that was pretty awesome to hear,” Cabrejos said.