Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 keep climbing in B.C. but the pace of new infections is slowing.
As of Wednesday, 483 people are being treated for the disease in hospitals across the province. That's the highest number since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, and continues an upward trend that began in mid-January.
"Our front-line health-care workers are under intense pressure and the number of people requiring specialized care in our critical and intensive care units continues to increase," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.
They also announced that 862 new cases of COVID-19, including 54 in the Interior Health region, were confirmed between Tuesday and Wednesday. New daily case counts have been dropping from a peak of more than 1,100 just over a week ago.
Currently, there are 8,906 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the 483 people who are in hospital, 164 are in either intensive care or critical care.
Seven additional fatalities were reported, making the death toll 1,546.
The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in B.C. is closing in on 1.5 million, Henry and Dix said. "For each person who gets vaccinated, we are all safer," they said.
People should take whichever of the three vaccines they are offered, Dix and Henry said: "When your turn comes up for one of the three vaccines, it is your turn to go."
People aged 40 and up are eligible to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at local pharmacies, depending on availability. People 30 and up can now register on the government's Get Vaccinated website to ensure prompt notification when their age classification becomes eligible for a shot.
There are 47 current business closures in B.C. due to multiple COVID-19 exposures. Of the total, 42 are in Fraser Health and five are in Vancouver Coastal Health.
"Through these (closure) orders, we are helping to prevent transmission at work, supporting businesses to ensure workplaces are safe for everyone and ensuring people do not unintentionally spread the virus to colleagues or bring COVID-19 back home to their families," Dix and Henry said.