The year 2020 was a good year to work for the City of West Kelowna in terms of job security and salary.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered many municipal facilities and limited civic operations, the number of employees who earned more than $75,000 rose 20%.
And total municipal salaries and expenses for the biggest wage-earners rose nine percent last year, to $12.7 million.
Now, the City of West Kelowna and other B.C. municipalities are lobbying the provincial government to set a higher level for the salary disclosures required in the annual schedule of financial information.
"As the cost of living has risen considerably over the decades in which the SOFI $75,000 was established, and now many employees across B.C are well above the threshold, a review of the threshold has been recommended," city manager Paul Gipps writes in a report going Tuesday to West Kelowna city council.
In fact, the salary disclosure limit was raised to $75,000 only in 2002, not "decades" ago.
And the average salary for a full-time worker in B.C. in 2020 was $64,506, though it was $79,000 for everyone employed in public administration, Statistics Canada says.
In 2016, the latest year for which Statscan data is available, 80% of the 122,000 people in the Central Okanagan who reported employment income earned less than $80,000.
Gipps, in his first full year in 2020 as West Kelowna's city manager, was the municipality's highest-paid employee, earning $234,723.
That wasn't far off the $264,000 paid to Doug Gilchrist, Kelowna's city manager, in 2019. Kelowna has not yet released its employee salary information for 2020. Kelowna has a population four times larger than West Kelowna.
A total of 118 City of West Kelowna employees, up from 98 in 2019, earned $75,000 or more last year. Ten of the new additions were firefighters, seven were unionized civic workers, and three were managers.
At the end of 2020, the City of West Kelowna had 256 full-time employees.
In April 2020, when the economic effects of the pandemic were beginning to be felt as businesses were closing and the Central Okanagan's unemployment rate began rising to a record 10.2% in June, West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom said he didn't foresee any layoffs of civic workers.
"We operate pretty leanly," Milsom said at the time.