Five buildings of up to seven storeys are planned for 2741 Auburn Rd.
Members of the city’s advisory planning commission will consider the development proposal at a meeting on Wednesday, but the final decision rests with city council.
The site’s current zoning is low density multiple residential, but its intended future use under the city’s official community plan is for medium density, multiple-family housing.
That designation is for developments that “provide a broader range of housing opportunities in areas served by transit and in walking distance to community amenities, shops, and services, where the density is appropriate to the adjacent land use,” reads part of a staff report on the proposal.