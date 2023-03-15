Sparks Tessa Brash, Maggie Gigg, Avery Nelson and Julia Arsenault were selling boxes of the classic chocolate and vanilla sandwich Girl Guide cookies in front of the West Kelowna Save On Foods store Sunday afternoon.
Girl Guides have been selling cookies since 1927 and cookie sales are now the organization’s main fundraiser.
Money raised from cookie sales helps provide programs and
ctivities as well as cover camp and event fees for girls.
The classic Girl Guide cookies first appeared in 1953. These days, Dare Foods makes cookies for the Girl Guides in a peanut-free bakery.
Due to inflation, Girl Guides have had to raise the price of their cookies for the first time in a decade. The price of a box of cookies has increased from $5 to $6.
Girl Guides are once again going door to door in neighbourhoods selling cookies.
However, if they miss your house, Guiders will be selling cookies again this weekend on the Westside at Save On Foods, Superstore, London Drugs and the Tim Hortons by Wendy’s and on Carrington Road.