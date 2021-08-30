Vaccination rates in some areas of the Central Okanagan have risen slightly over the past week.
The province's announcement that a COVID-19 vaccine card will be required for entry to many non-essential businesses seems to have produced only a modest bump so far in the number of Kelowna-area residents getting a jab.
In Rutland, for example, the vaccination rate, as measured by people over 12 who've had at least one of the two necessary shots, rose last week from 74 to 75%, according to an update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Similarly, there was a one percentage uptick in vaccination rates in West Kelowna, to 79%, and Lake Country, to 76%.
Vaccination rates locally are highest in Okanagan Mission, at 84%, Glenmore, at 83%, and downtown/central Kelowna, at 82%.
The vaccination rate in the unincorporated areas around Kelowna, a category which includes the town of Peachland, is the region's lowest level, at just 74%.
Many areas of the BC Interior have vaccination rates significantly below the provincial average, which as of last Friday was 83.9%.
The rate in Enderby is just 63%, its 66% in the Kettle Valley area, its 67% in Creston, and 69% in Quesnel.
