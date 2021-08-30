Vaccine

Vaccinations against COVID-19 rose slightly in Kelowna last week, with a one percent uptick in the number of people who've had at least one of the two necessary jabs.

Vaccination rates in some areas of the Central Okanagan have risen slightly over the past week.

The province's announcement that a COVID-19 vaccine card will be required for entry to many non-essential businesses seems to have produced only a modest bump so far in the number of Kelowna-area residents getting a jab.

In Rutland, for example, the vaccination rate, as measured by people over 12 who've had at least one of the two necessary shots, rose last week from 74 to 75%, according to an update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Similarly, there was a one percentage uptick in vaccination rates in West Kelowna, to 79%, and Lake Country, to 76%.

Vaccination rates locally are highest in Okanagan Mission, at 84%, Glenmore, at 83%, and downtown/central Kelowna, at 82%.

The vaccination rate in the unincorporated areas around Kelowna, a category which includes the town of Peachland, is the region's lowest level, at just 74%.

Many areas of the BC Interior have vaccination rates significantly below the provincial average, which as of last Friday was 83.9%.

The rate in Enderby is just 63%, its 66% in the Kettle Valley area, its 67% in Creston, and 69% in Quesnel.

Okanagan communities with the highest vaccination rates at Kelowna's Mission neighbourhoods and the South Okanagan, both at 84%.