A 'Culinary College for Humanity' could be an important and welcome addition to Kelowna's agricultural and hospitality sectors, city councillors say.
In a 5-3 vote Monday, they endorsed a plan by Summerhill Winery owner Stephen Cipes to create such a college on top of an existing garage and warehouse at the Chute Lake Road property.
But councillors also expressed concerns the proposal might just amount to a big hotel in an agricultural area and lead to similar large-scale development proposals for farming areas.
The 'Culinary College for Humanity' would have several floors, with classrooms and kitchens, wine tasting rooms, hospitality areas, conference centre, a rooftop garden, and 150 rooms for those enrolled in the college. No arable farmland would be lost to the development.
"This family has a track record of thinking well ahead and being very visionary," Mayor Colin Basran said.
"I think that this is a really bold project," said Coun. Charlie Hodge. "And it's actually vital for the crisis we're facing for how we (use) our planet."
Basran and Hodge joined councillors Gail Given, Brad Sieben, and Loyal Wooldridge in endorsing the 'Culinary College for Humanity'. Opposed were councillors Luke Stack, Mohini Singh, and Ryan Donn.
"I just think it's way too big," Singh said, adding that council should now expect other owners of agricultural properties to come forward with elaborate development proposals notionally tied into agri-tourism and agri-education.
"The sheer magnitude of this development on our very valuable agricultural land is of huge concern to me," said Stack.
The idea for the 'Culinary College for Humanity' was first presented to council several weeks ago but a decision was deferred pending an appearance before council by Summerhill representatives. The college is designed to encourage acceptance of new and sustainable forms of agriculture, council heard.
"The way we grow food today is unconscionable, it's ruinous," Summerhill owner Stephen Cipes said. "We have to change the way we're doing it if we're going to survive."
"We want to change the way the world relates to the earth," added Cipes' son, Ezra.
Course offerings will range from a few days' duration to six to eight months, council heard. Everyone who stays on the property will have to be enrolled in a course of some kind, Cipes said. Rooms for those attending the college will range between 250-450 sq.ft.
"Culinary tourism is a real important part of the application and not something we're trying to hide," Cipes said.
Several councillors, including Given and Hodge, said they hoped the project wouldn't just amount to a hotel on a vineyard.
Cipes said the precise mix and nature of accommodation units had yet to be determined and said future college students would likely choose different types of lodging depending on whether they were international executives from Asia or "hippies from the Kootenays".
Council's support of the project is only advisory in nature. Final decision on whether the 'Culinary College for Humanity' moves forward is up to the provincial Agricultural Land Commission.
And even if the ALC gave its blessing to the project in general, it would then have to come back to council for various specific building approvals. A public hearing would also be necessary, council heard from city staff.