A West Kelowna community centre will re-open to the public in time for its 50th anniversary.
Since 2008, the Mount Boucherie community centre has served as West Kelowna’s city hall. But with the municipality’s first purpose-built city hall now under construction, the Mount Boucherie building will be returned to the purpose it was designed for when it opened in 1974.
Expectations are the renovation work, to be guided by a public consultation process that begins next week, will be complete by the spring of 2024.
“The return of the Mount Boucherie community centre provides the opportunity for the city to offer more diverse and comprehensive recreation services to meet the needs of our growing community,” reads part of a report going to council on Tuesday from the municipality’s facilities and recreation manager Erin Goodwin.
Between its opening and its temporary repurposing as a city hall, the community centre was used for an annual winter celebration, sports tournaments, recreation programs, and private events such as weddings.
In the coming weeks, people will be invited to submit photos and recollections of such gatherings to OurWK.ca in a campaign called ‘Mt. Boo and You’ for use in an exhibit to be featured when the building reopens as a community centre.
There will also be a consultation process to see what kinds of activities and programs people would like to see the city run out of the old-new community centre when it reopens to the public in two years.
Currently, the city has about $700,000 in reserves for the Mount Boucherie community centre renovation project.