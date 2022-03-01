A rehabilitation centre for injured birds, marmots, mice, and squirrels is proposed for SouthEast Kelowna.
Supporters of the Wild Things Rehabilitation Society say the facility would take care of animals that would otherwise be euthanized.
“Currently there is nowhere to take injured or orphaned wildlife in the Interior of B.C. If found, they are euthanized regardless of condition or ability to be rehabilitated due to lack of resources. The net result is a loss of wildlife,” Trent and Ria Kitsch write in a development application to the City of Kelowna.
The rehab centre is proposed for 2605 O’Reilly Rd. Such a facility would not normally be allowed under city zoning rules on a property of less than two hectares in size. Since the property is only 1.3 acres, the city would have to grant special permission for the rehab centre to move forward.
“We are proposing a single structure with three outdoor enclosures to house injured or orphaned wildlife while they receive medical care and rehabilitation,” society founder Sydney Platz says.
No raptors or predators would be accepted at the facility, Platz says, and the exact list of acceptable species would be determined by the Ministry of Environment.