Central Okanagan homeowners who can’t or won’t properly sort their recyclables from their garbage face the loss of their curbside pick-up service in 2022.
More cart inspections by so-called ‘recycling ambassadors’ will take place this year with a view to ensuring items are properly sorted between the green and black carts.
“Properties with a history of contamination will be reported to local government bylaw enforcement teams for further action, which may include fines or disruption of curbside services,” regional district spokesman Bruce Smith wrote in an email.
As many as eight of every 100 blue recycling carts have been found during previous inspections to be “heavily contaminated” with inappropriate materials, Smith said.
“Our approach is always to lead with education,” he said. “Last year, 335 warning letters were issued with no fines being issued.”
“In rare cases, highly contaminated recycling cars that pose a threat to the integrity of the recycling program and the safety of workers are issued immediate fines without warnings or education,” Smith said. “In 2021, only one such fine was issued.”
With the inspection program being expanded this year, however, staff will conduct “repeat timely inspections” of carts in areas where above-average levels of contamination have been noted, Smith said.
Although the automated curbside collection program started in 2008, some residents are still confused about which items go in which bins, the regional district says.
The most common sorting errors involving the blue recycling carts are improperly adding plastic bags, styrofoam, glass, electronics, textiles and fabrics, and books.
For the black garbage carts, frequent mistakes include adding paper towels and tissues, toys, garden hoses, and Tupperware-type containers.
When the inspectors find problems, they can issue a warning and place an information sticker on the carts, showing what goes where. Almost 5,000 such stickers were applied last year.
For full information on what to put in the carts, and where to drop-off items that can’t be put in them, see rdco.com/recycle