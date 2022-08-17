A driver sped away from Kelowna police Tuesday after his vehicle collided with a school bus, sparking an unsuccessful search that involved several RCMP cruisers, a helicopter, and a tracking dog.
In the process, the driver hit a female passenger who jumped from the car, and also struck a police vehicle.
“We take these incidents extremely seriously and would like to reassure the public that we will be working diligently to identify the driver in order to hold him accountable for his actions,” Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Mark Booth said in a Wednesday release.
The episode began about 5 p.m. Tuesday when an officer who was investigating an unrelated collision at the corner of Springfield Road and Durnin Road saw a green hatchback hit a school bus. There were no passengers on the bus and the driver was not hurt.
Ignoring directions from the officer to pull over, the hatchback driver took off instead. The vehicle was quickly spotted again, but efforts by police to hem him in failed.
During the driver’s second bid to flee from police, the hatchback hit a woman who’d just jumped out of the vehicle as well as a police vehicle. The woman, who was not injured, was arrested but later released.
Later, the hatchback was spotted in the 2000 block of Loseth Drive. The driver fled on foot into the forest of Kirschner Mountain. Despite a search involving several officers, a police dog, and a helicopter, the man was not located.
Police ask anyone who witnessed part of the chase who has not yet spoken with RCMP, and who may have relevant dash cam footage, to call Kelowna RCMP at 250.762.3300.