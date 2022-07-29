Brandon Loughery’s dream is one step closer to reality after Kelowna city council this week supported his proposal to expand his liquor service to outdoor patios at the Packing House Pub, 663 Finns Rd.
“We are currently applying to make our purpose-built outdoor patio permanent,” he explained to council.
“When we purchased the Packing House years ago, there was a concrete-walled patio built for customers to enjoy but it has sat vacant for years. Now, with the opportunity to make our temporary patio
permanent, we would like to use this opportunity to license that purpose-built patio once again.”
Over the years, he has tried to change the Packing House Pub into more of a food-forward venue, he said, but “with no outdoor space, summer has always been more difficult for us.
“During COVID, the ability to use the outdoor space was a fantastic asset for us and we would absolutely love to keep it going. With this opportunity to license our outside outdoor patio, it will enhance our customers’ enjoyment of the venue as well as allow us to operate on a more even playing field with the other businesses similar to ours in the city.
“We know the Okanagan Valley for its fantastic weather and this will allow us to offer our customers an outdoor dining experience that has been lacking at the Packing House for so many years.”
Planner Jason Issler recommended support for the application to the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch since “the expansion of outdoor patio area is perceived to have a minimal impact on the community and surrounding properties.
“The potential for negative impacts is considered to be minimal as this is an expansion to the service area of an existing liquor primary establishment while decreasing the overall occupancy.
The potential for noise is minimal and would be compatible with the surrounding community as the immediate neighbourhood is mainly industrial and agriculture.”
The liquor primary’s service area would be expanded to include new patio areas and a total occupancy of 200: 120 persons in the dining area, 20 in the billiard room and 60 on three separate patios.
Loughery is not proposing to change in business hours. The outdoor patio area will maintain hours which are consistent with the Bernard Avenue Sidewalk Program and other outdoor patio: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Loughery could not be reached for further comment.