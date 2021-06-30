Swimmers lounged in a pool and watched crews in helicopters and air tankers work to control a forest fire near Peachland on Wednesday afternoon.
There was a sense of watchfulness but not alarm among residents of the remote Paradise Valley Drive area despite the proximity of the out-of-control fire, burning just up a ridge from their neighborhood but across Highway 97 C.
"This is very concerning, especially given the dry conditions, the extreme temperatures, and the lack of precipitation," Todd Taneda, who was fishing nearby but came to the Paradise Valley neighorhood to check on his in-laws.
"Right now, the fire is well above the highway," Taneda said. "At this point, it doesn't look like the people who live just a few hundred yards away are leaving. But the concern is if the wind changes."
Environment Canada says there's a chance of winds gusting up to 80 km later today.
The fire was called in about noon Wednesday. It's burning on steep hillsides southwest of the corner of Highway 97 C and Trepanier Road, which extends out of the town of Peachland into Crown land.
There is both a seasonal campground and a collection of year-round cabin-style residences in Paradise Valley. As of 1:30 p.m., no evacuation alerts or orders have been issued.
At 2:40 p.m., the B.C. Wildfire Service said it had no information to provide on the fire.