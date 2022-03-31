On the hood of the shot-up truck is a box of tactical supplies sent to Ukraine from Kelowna. Items include walkie talkies, gloves, goggles, and a drone.
“The two Ukrainian soldiers who’d been using these supplies were killed in an attack on Wednesday night,” Danylo Sora, of the Facebook group Kelowna Stands with Ukraine, said Thursday in an interview.
“It’s very sad news but you can see from the picture that the items we are sending from Kelowna are being used right at the frontlines,” Sora said. “We want people to know that every donation is making a difference in helping to keep Ukraine free.”
Since the group was formed days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine started in late February, it has raised more than $150,000, Sora said. The money has been used to buy a wide array of items, including combat vests, boots, night-vision goggles, helmets, and communications equipment.
“We’re trying to supply everything we can to the guys on the frontlines,” Sora said.
The group regularly posts pictures of receipts for items that have been purchased and shipped to Ukraine. “We report to our donators so they can be sure that their money and their donations and their contributions work directly in the way they want,” he said.
Another local rally in support of Ukraine will take place this Sunday. The time and place hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s expected to be the first rally of its kind in West Kelowna, Sora said.