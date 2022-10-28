Some B.C. mayors are leaving office with a pension or a separation allowance, but no such exit payday awaits Kelowna’s Colin Basran.
“No members of council receive any type of severance or pension,” city clerk Stephen Fleming wrote Friday in an email.
“A modest gift is presented to the council members who are not returning in recognition of their years on council,” Fleming said.
Basran was defeated after two terms in office by Tom Dyas, who will be sworn in as Kelowna mayor on Nov. 7. Councillor Gail Given also lost her seat, after being on council for 11 years.
Incumbents Ryan Donn and Brad Sieben did not run for re-election.
This week, The Vancouver Sun reported that a variety of Lower Mainland municipalities provide elected officials with a range of retirement benefits, whether they were defeated in the Oct. 15 election or chose not to run again.
For example, the paper reported, defeated Surrey mayor Doug McCallum will receive about $56,000, while councillors in that city who were defeated or chose not to run again will receive between $29,500 and $31,000. Surrey created its payment system for outgoing elected officials in 2008.
At least seven of the 21 municipalities in Metro Vancouver offer some kind of retirement benefit to outgoing elected officials, the Sun reported.
Basran was due to be paid $113,690.61 this year, had he been re-elected. He ceases to be mayor the moment Dyas is sworn into office.