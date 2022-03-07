Police fired a bean-bag round to bring down a man suspected of causing an early morning crash then firing a gun during a subsequent fight with other drivers who’d stopped to help.
The 33-year-old man was taken into custody in West Kelowna, two hours after the beginning of a bizarre episode that began with reports of a possibly impaired driver on Glenmore Road in Kelowna at 8 a.m. Monday.
“This was a dynamic and dangerous unfolding incident involving a number of firearms,” Kelowna RCMP Insp. Adam MacIntosh said during a press briefing.
He said he was proud of the professionalism and training shown by officers who arrested the suspect, who had carjacked one driver and was attempting to do the same to another when he was shot by a non-lethal round.
Police received reports of a damaged Ford F150 being driven erratically north on Glenmore Road about 7:48 a.m. The truck struck two other vehicles near the intersection of Snowsell Street.
When another driver stopped to help, the suspect tried to carjack him.
“A struggle ensued with this Good Samaritan, who was supported by another male who had also stopped to assist,” MacIntosh said. “A fight ensued and a firearm was discharged by the suspect.”
The suspect then discharged bear spray on the two men. He then used another firearm, police say, to carjack the driver of a Black 2021 Chevy Silverado truck and flee the scene.
Although police located the truck within 15 minutes, the suspect refused to pull over and drove in a way dangerous to other motorists, police say. The visible pursuit was called off, but the suspect was under constant surveillance by police, Macintosh said.
At 10:50 a.m., officers in several cruisers intercepted the vehicle in West Kelowna near the corner of Highway 97 and Grizzly Road. The suspect got out of the truck and ran off, trying to again carjack a passing vehicle.
At this point, police fired what MacIntosh called “a soft round”.
“It’s a less lethal round designed to incapacitate somebody, similar to a bean bag round round,” he said. “It’s used to help bring somebody into custody, much like you use pepper spray or a baton or so forth. It’s allowed to be deployed at a distance which can support officers’ safety.”
A woman who was involved in the earlier crash on Glenmore Road was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The suspect suffered minor injuries, McIntosh said, both during the crash and when he was arrested.
Police seized three firearms from him.