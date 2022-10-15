Polls for the municipal election are open today across the Central Okanagan from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
In Kelowna, the polling stations are at:
- Black Box Theatre behind the Kelowna Community Theatre;
- CNC at 4105 Gordon Drive;
- Dr. Knox Middle School at 121 Drysdale Blvd.;
- East Kelowna Community Hall, 2704 East Kelowna Rd.;
- Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Dr.;
- Hollywood Road Education Centre 1049 Hollywood Rd. South;
- Kelowna Seniors Centre, 1353 Richter St.;
- Mission Creek Alliance Church, 2091 Springfield Rd.;
- Okanagan Mission Community Hall, 4409 Lakeshore Rd.;
- Parkinson recreation centre;
- Rutland elementary school, 620 Webster Rd.;
- Springvalley Middle School, 350 Ziprick Rd.;
- Watson Road elementary, 475 Yates Rd.
In West Kelowna, there are three polling stations:
- Westbank Lions Community Centre, 2466 Main St.;
- Const. Neil Bruce middle school, 2010 Daimler Dr.; and,
- Mar Job elementary school, 2101 McDougall Rd.
In Lake Country, the polling station is at George Elliot secondary school, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Rd..
In Peachland, voting is at the Community Centre on 6th Street.
Voters must bring two pieces of identification that indicate residency and one of the ID cards must be signed.